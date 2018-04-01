Easter Sunday on Long Island will get a damp start before sunshine takes over in the afternoon with highs reaching nearly 60 degrees, but don’t be tricked on this April Fools’ Day into thinking spring has finally arrived.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect until 2 p.m. Monday, when the day is expected to start off with some wet snow that could result in 1 to 3 inches of accumulation on grassy surfaces, according to News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery.

And on Friday there could be some snow and sleet, though forecasters aren’t sure how much yet.

But there won’t be another nor’easter coming our way this time, Avery added. “It’s a fast-moving little storm, not a nor’easter.” He said it will be more like a “wave of energy” that “might” bring some snowfall Monday, and it would amount to only “a coating” along the shoreline.

“The problem is the timing,” Avery said. If the snow comes, “It starts just before the morning commute and ends right after the commute so the morning commute may be a little bit slippery and a little bit messy.”

For Sunday, however, look forward to a pretty nice day.

The normal high at Islip is 52 and the normal low 36, according to Faye Morrone, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Upton.

“We’re going to have some nice weather for Easter though it’s going to start off with some clouds and a few showers,” Avery said. But he predicted “plenty of sunshine” by the afternoon. He said the high will be 57 and the low overnight of 34 when some snow could move in.

On Monday, any accumulations should have happened by midday and in the afternoon the sun is set to make a comeback, Avery said, with a high of 42 in the forecast and a low of 36.

Cloudy skies start the day off on Tuesday when there’ll be more unsettled weather. Keep your umbrellas handy for showers throughout the day.

Highs Tuesday will be higher at 47 degrees and the lows will be around 46.

By Wednesday morning, the temperature will again be near 50 and top out in the upper 50s. A return to the cold comes Wednesday night when the low will be in the mid-30s.

More cold is ahead for Thursday when it will be partly sunny with highs only in the mid-40s and lows near 32 overnight.

The weekend starts off on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers — and more snow — though it will be milder. Highs are forecast in the low to mid-50s, and rain changing to snow and sleet. Lows will be in the low 30s.

“There’s the potential for another system but the details for that still need to be worked out,” Morrone said about Friday.