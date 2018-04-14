Long Islanders can expect a brief return to winter weather on Sunday, meteorologists said.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, which is “well below normal for this time of year, maybe closer to the end of January-type of temperatures,” according to National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Pollina in the service’s Upton station.

There is a possibility of a light rain “pretty much all day long,” he said.

The typical high temperature this time of year is 57 degrees, Pollina said, lower than Saturday’s high of 71 degrees in Islip — which missed breaking the 2002 record there by 2 degrees.

Meteorologist Bruce Avery of News 12 Long Island described this weekend as “a tale of two days — a spring Saturday and a raw, cool Sunday.”

Monday offers little in the way of relief, with moderate to heavy rains expected for much of the day and temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s.

“The day is not going to be pleasant,” meteorologist Melissa DiSpigna of the National Weather Service’s Upton office said.

Looking ahead, temperatures in the middle of the week are expected to hover in the mid-50s, with lows at night dipping to near 40, Avery said.