A flood advisory was issued Monday morning for Nassau County and western Suffolk County as wind-driven rain pelted Long Island.

The advisory was in effect until 11:30 a.m. and rain was expected to continue through the afternoon, becoming heavy at times before tapering off to showers, the National Weather Service said.

“A flood advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent,” the weather service said.

And the possibility of a thunderstorm remains through Monday evening, the weather service said.

Up to 2 inches of rain could fall.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Monday for southern Nassau and southwestern Suffolk, and until 2 p.m. for northern Nassau County and northwestern Suffolk County, the weather service said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said motorists should drive carefully, particularly along the Southern State Parkway, during the morning commute.

Kennedy and LaGuardia airports reported cancellations and delays due to the weather.

Morning temperatures were in the low 40s across the Island Monday and will rise to about a high of near 58 degrees later in the day, the weather service said.

Winds will be easterly at 22 to 25 mph but could gust to 38 mph, the weather service said.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, but rain could return Thursday and Friday, forecasters said.

Temperatures will hit a daily high in the low to mid-50s the rest of the week, the weather service said.