Sunday’s weather environment will be a perfect setting for Earth Day on Long Island, with sunny skies, light winds, temperatures in the 60s and no precipitation in the forecast.

“It’s just going to be a beautiful sun-Sunday for Earth Day,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery.

Though Sunday starts off a bit chilly early in the morning with temperatures in the 40s, as the day progresses parts of the Island will reach almost 65 degrees with winds of 5 to 10 mph.

“The nicer weather the past couple of days is due to an area of high pressure that’s kept any rain at bay — we are at least milder,” said Faye Morrone, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

Morrone said the normal high at Islip is 60 and the normal low 43.

Avery predicted that Plainview will be one of the warmest spots on Long Island for Sunday with a high of 64 while Merrick and Massapequa will be at 62 and Smithtown, 61. Cooler areas will include Cutchogue, which will reach 56 and East Hampton, 54.

Sunday night will be clear but chilly with temperatures about 41 and even colder in the pine barrens.

The sun sticks around to brighten the start of the workweek on Monday when a high of 63 is expected and a low at night of 43.

There’ll be more sun early on Tuesday before it turns mostly cloudy with highs to the upper 50s. Showers are possible overnight with lows near 50.

Clouds and showers are forecast on Wednesday when highs will drop into the mid-50s and the chance of showers remains at night when lows will be in the low 50s.

By Thursday morning, the temperatures will climb back into the mid-50s but there will be mostly cloudy skies and another chance for showers. Highs, however, are forecast to reach the low 60s later in the day.

For Thursday night look for lows near 50.

More mostly cloudy skies will open the weekend on Friday when highs near 65 return along with lows overnight near 50.