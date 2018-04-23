With the last full week of April underway, Long Islanders get another sunny, seasonably mild day Monday, before rain moves in midweek, forecasters say.

Temperatures are set to head up to the low 60s for most of the Island, slightly cooler on the East End and along the South Shore, according to the National Weather Service.

“Finally temperatures staying on the mild side and near normal [for] this time of year,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Indeed, “tranquil, spring weather will continue through Monday as high pressure remains in control,” the weather service said in its regional summary.

This comes on the heels of the weekend, which saw sunshine and both days warming up to the low 60s at Long Island MacArthur Airport, a smidgen above normal for that location.

That high pressure, however, is to “slowly drift off to the east during the day . . . as a low pressure system approaches the area,” the weather service said.

So, look for clouds to enter the picture Tuesday, with temperatures expected to peak in the upper 50s and potential for showers to start in the evening. Wednesday, then, brings rain, heavy at times, and highs mostly in the mid-50s.