Long Island forecast: Cool start to workweek, then ‘huge warm-up’
Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny with temperature hitting a high in the low to upper 70s, the National Weather Service said.
It will be mostly cloudy Monday over Long Island with the possibility of a few showers, forecasters said.
The temperature should hit a high in the low 50s, but it will soar to the mid- to upper 70s later in the week, forecasters said.
“It’s a little bit cool with some gusty winds, but a huge warm-up is coming our way,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said Monday morning.
Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny and the high temperature both days will be in the mid-70s, the weather service said.
Next weekend — the first weekend of May — will be partly sunny both days with temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s, the weather service said.
