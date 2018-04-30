It will be mostly cloudy Monday over Long Island with the possibility of a few showers, forecasters said.

The temperature should hit a high in the low 50s, but it will soar to the mid- to upper 70s later in the week, forecasters said.

“It’s a little bit cool with some gusty winds, but a huge warm-up is coming our way,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said Monday morning.

Good Morning Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 50° Broken Clouds 53°/43°

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny with temperature hitting a high in the low to upper 70s, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny and the high temperature both days will be in the mid-70s, the weather service said.

Next weekend — the first weekend of May — will be partly sunny both days with temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s, the weather service said.