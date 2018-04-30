TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Morning
50° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island forecast: Cool start to workweek, then ‘huge warm-up’

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny with temperature hitting a high in the low to upper 70s, the National Weather Service said.

Cloudy skies are expected Monday with a high

Cloudy skies are expected Monday with a high near 54, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

It will be mostly cloudy Monday over Long Island with the possibility of a few showers, forecasters said.

The temperature should hit a high in the low 50s, but it will soar to the mid- to upper 70s later in the week, forecasters said.

“It’s a little bit cool with some gusty winds, but a huge warm-up is coming our way,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said Monday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny with temperature hitting a high in the low to upper 70s, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny and the high temperature both days will be in the mid-70s, the weather service said.

Next weekend — the first weekend of May — will be partly sunny both days with temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s, the weather service said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

More news

Crews work on the dock at Davis Park Storm damage repair crews racing toward summer
Michael Guter, design coordinator for 3rd Track Constructors, Villagers get look at third track-related work
The Homestead Burger at Brews Brothers Grill in Craft beer, burger spot opens new 2-story location
A motorcycle and a car collided at the Police: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and former Nassau corruption trial enters eighth week
Walmart says it will place 16-foot automated pickup Two LI Walmarts to get automated ‘pickup towers’