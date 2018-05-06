Long Islanders can expect daytime temperatures in the low to mid-60s all this week, as spring temperatures finally settle in across the region.

Meteorologists forecast a high chance of rain for Sunday, but most of the week should either be partly cloudy or partly sunny.

“It’s going to be typical spring weather for this week,” said Bill Goodman, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Upton.

For Sunday, the daytime high will be near 61 degrees with wind from the east at 5 to 9 mph. Forecasts show a 70 percent chance of rain during the day, with the precipitation likely after noon, according to the weather service. For Sunday night, rain chances drop to 50 percent and the temperature falls to 52 degrees.

Goodman said Sunday’s showers are coming up from the south and that the precipitation “tampers off throughout tonight.”

“There will maybe be some leftover showers on Monday morning, but then there isn’t a real chance of showers again until Thursday night,” he said.

On Monday and Tuesday, the daytime high will be 62 and the and overnight lows will be in the high 40s. On Wednesday and Thursday, the daytime high will reach about 65 degrees and the overnight lows will be about 50 degrees, forecasts show Thursday night will bring a 30 percent chance of rain after 9 p.m., according to the weather service.

Goodman said this week’s temperatures are just a few degrees cooler than average for this time of year on Long Island. But it’s not quite time to head to the beaches, he said. Water temperatures on both shores are still in the 50s. The sea and sound typically warm up in late May or early June, he added.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Friday will offer the warmest temperature this week, with daytime highs near 70 degrees. Goodman said a large air mass moving up from the south to Long Island will make that day warmer.

Friday night’s low will be around 53 degrees.