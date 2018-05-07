TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Partly sunny, highs in mid-60s

Partly cloudy skies, light winds are expected on

Partly cloudy skies, light winds are expected on Monday with highs in the mid-60s, forecasters said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
It will be partly sunny Monday over Long Island with temperatures expected to hit highs in the mid-60s and winds remaining light, forecasters said.

Overall it’s a “pretty decent day” with high temperatures “typical for this time of year,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

It will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high temperature in the mid-60s and mostly sunny Wednesday with a high temperature in the low 70s, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday should be partly sunny with a high in the mid-60s, but showers could begin in the afternoon, the weather service said.

Friday should be mostly sunny with a high in the low 70s, the weather service said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

