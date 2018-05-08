Tuesday begins with areas of fog on Long Island, becomes mostly cloudy and eventually the sun breaks through and temperatures hit a high in the upper 60s, forecasters said.

“It will be a gorgeous afternoon,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said, but he added that the East End could be 5 or 6 degrees cooler than western Nassau County.

The fog is expected to return overnight into Wednesday, but it becomes sunny into late morning, forecasters said.

The high temperature Wednesday will top 70s degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of about 70 degrees and there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms late Thursday into early Friday, the weather service said.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 70s, and Saturday will be partly sunny with a high around 70, the weather service said.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday — Mother’s Day — with a high temperature around 70 degrees, the weather service said.