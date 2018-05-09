TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Morning
45° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Sun, near 70s after Tuesday morning fog

Weather forecast for Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

Weather forecast for Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Photo Credit: Newsday

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

Forecasters predicted nice weather Wednesday for Long Island after heavy morning fog burns off.

There was a dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m. for all of Suffolk County, and areas of fog on the South Shore of Nassau County could reduce visibility during the morning hours, the National Weather Service said.

After the fog burns off, skies will be partly sunny and the temperature should reach a high near 70s degrees, the weather service said.

Morning temperatures were in the mid-40s, “nice and comfortable,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Later, “We’re going to see the sunshine, a mild afternoon,” Hoffman said.

Thursday will be partly sunny with temperatures reaching the upper 60s, but there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, the weather service said.

Friday will be sunny with a high in the upper 60s, and Saturday will be mostly cloudy with the high again in the upper 60s, the weather service said.

There is a chance of showers both Saturday and Sunday, Mother’s Day, and the temperature on Mother’s Day will reach a high in the upper 60s, the weather service said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

More news

Edward Mangano, left, and his attorney Kevin Keating Power on Trial: How much evidence is enough?
Katherine Mescia, 55, of West Babylon, at left Bone pain prompts hair stylist’s 52-lb. weight loss
Jericho High School made the U.S. News & 6 LI high schools among U.S. News’ top 200
Left, FDNY firefighter Michael R. Davidson, of Floral Cause of fire that killed LI firefighter determined
Watch kid scientists share their ‘advanced’ ideas
/ Tell us: Which teacher changed your life?