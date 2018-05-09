Forecasters predicted nice weather Wednesday for Long Island after heavy morning fog burns off.

There was a dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m. for all of Suffolk County, and areas of fog on the South Shore of Nassau County could reduce visibility during the morning hours, the National Weather Service said.

After the fog burns off, skies will be partly sunny and the temperature should reach a high near 70s degrees, the weather service said.

Morning temperatures were in the mid-40s, “nice and comfortable,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Later, “We’re going to see the sunshine, a mild afternoon,” Hoffman said.

Thursday will be partly sunny with temperatures reaching the upper 60s, but there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, the weather service said.

Friday will be sunny with a high in the upper 60s, and Saturday will be mostly cloudy with the high again in the upper 60s, the weather service said.

There is a chance of showers both Saturday and Sunday, Mother’s Day, and the temperature on Mother’s Day will reach a high in the upper 60s, the weather service said.