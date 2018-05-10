TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Cloudy skies to follow Thursday morning fog

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Overnight fog and drizzle over parts of Long Island will give way to mostly cloudy skies later Thursday morning, but wet weather could return in the late afternoon, forecasters said.

Fog should burn off by 11 a.m., but it could linger “a bit longer” over eastern areas, the National Weather Service said.

The temperature will hit a high in the mid-60s and winds will be calm, the service said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman that, “as you go toward the evening rush hour . . . There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms coming our way.”

Friday should be sunny with a high temperature near 70 degrees, the weather service said.

Showers are possible Saturday and on Mother’s Day, which is Sunday, the weather service said. The temperature will hit a high in the low to mid-60s both weekend days, the weather service said.

It should be dry Monday for the start of the workweek, the weather service said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

