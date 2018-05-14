TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Damp start to workweek

The weather forecast for Monday, May 14, 2018.

The weather forecast for Monday, May 14, 2018. Photo Credit: Weather Underground

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Light rain, drizzle and patchy fog over Long Island Monday morning should give way to a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the upper 60s, forecasters said.

Showers could move in early Tuesday and there is “a very low chance” of isolated, severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said.

“While the main threat is for minor flooding of urban and poor drainage areas, there is a small chance for localized flash flooding,” the weather service said.

Cloudy or mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for the remainder of the week, and daytime high temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 70s, the weather service said.

Next weekend looks no better: Mostly cloudy and a chance of rain both days, forecasters said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

