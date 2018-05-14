Light rain, drizzle and patchy fog over Long Island Monday morning should give way to a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the upper 60s, forecasters said.

Showers could move in early Tuesday and there is “a very low chance” of isolated, severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said.

“While the main threat is for minor flooding of urban and poor drainage areas, there is a small chance for localized flash flooding,” the weather service said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently overcast today ISLIP, NY 50° Overcast 65°/57° 65°/57° SEE FULL FORECAST

Cloudy or mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for the remainder of the week, and daytime high temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 70s, the weather service said.

Next weekend looks no better: Mostly cloudy and a chance of rain both days, forecasters said.