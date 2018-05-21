TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: 'One of the nicest days of spring'

It will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Lots of sunshine, light winds and

Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Monday should be sunny on Long Island with temperatures hitting a high in the mid 70s and winds light, forecasters said.

“It’s going to be one of the nicest days of spring,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said. “What we have going on today is a lot of sunshine and temperatures above normal for this time of year.”

“Tuesday will be the worst day of the week, and even that won’t be that bad,” Avery said.

It will be cloudy early Tuesday, but showers are expected in the early afternoon, followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the evening and into Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures Tuesday will hit a high in the mid-60s and winds will be light, the weather service said.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, and Thursday and Friday will be sunny, the weather service said.

Temperatures Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will hit a high in the 70s, the weather service said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

