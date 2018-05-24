Light winds, sunny skies and warmth are in store Thursday for Long Island, forecasters said.

“Today is going to be beautiful,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin said.

The temperature should hit a high in the mid-70s, but winds off the water will keep the South Shore slightly cooler, Cavlin said.

Temperatures should top 80 degrees Friday under sunny skies again, forecasters said.

Memorial Day weekend begins with mostly sunny skies Saturday with the high temperature in the low 80s, but showers and thunderstorms could move in that night.

“Sunday and Monday are not good days. Saturday is the day to head to Jones Beach,” Cavlin said. The 15th annual Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.

There is a 50-50 chance of showers Sunday and a slightly lower chance of wet weather Monday, the holiday, the National Weather Service said.