It’s a wet start to the workweek with rain overnight into Monday morning on Long Island, forecasters said.

The rain should end by noon but “temperatures will continue to average below normal with highs mainly in the 60s,” the National Weather Service said.

Sunshine should develop in the late afternoon, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Monday night is expected to be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s.

Expect more sunshine Tuesday morning but there is a 50-50 chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, the National Weather Service said.

Some of the storms Tuesday could produce small hail, the weather service said.

Daytime temperatures all week will reach a high in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the weather service said.

The rest of the workweek — Wednesday, Thursday and Friday — will be partly to mostly sunny, the weather service said.