It will be partly sunny and pleasant Monday on Long Island with temperatures hitting a high near 70 degrees, forecasters said.

“Most of the week looks great,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said, except for the possibility of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday should be sunny again with temperatures topping 70 degrees, forecasters said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently overcast today ISLIP, NY 57° Overcast 69°/52° 69°/52° SEE FULL FORECAST

After any rain clears out later Wednesday it should be sunny to mostly sunny for the rest of the workweek and into the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The high temperatures through the rest of the week will in the upper 70s to about 80 degrees, the weather service said.