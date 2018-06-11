TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Morning
57° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Partly sunny, high near 70 degrees

After possible showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, rest of the week looks nice, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, forecasters say.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

It will be partly sunny and pleasant Monday on Long Island with temperatures hitting a high near 70 degrees, forecasters said.

“Most of the week looks great,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said, except for the possibility of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday should be sunny again with temperatures topping 70 degrees, forecasters said.

After any rain clears out later Wednesday it should be sunny to mostly sunny for the rest of the workweek and into the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The high temperatures through the rest of the week will in the upper 70s to about 80 degrees, the weather service said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

More news

Kathy Herzy, Scott Lockwood and Wayne Horsley, members Village set to unveil statue honoring baymen
A damaged SUV lies in the brush alongside Officials: Teen at wheel in fatal crash in court
Southampton High School senior Aaron Napier Jr. hang Teen brings down house at prom with rap song
The driver was killed in a crash Sunday Cops: Pickup truck driver killed in crash
Allison Lemaire Koutsis and her mother, Patti Lemaire, Parents: Toys R Us liquidation 'better than Black Friday'
Quogue Community Hall in December 2015. 3 candidates run for 2 Quogue trustee seats