The forecast calls for sunny skies Monday over Long Island with high temperatures in the upper 80s, even low 90s in some spots.

Winds will be light early in the day and will pick up to the teens later in the afternoon, forecasters said.

Expect highs at the beaches and the East End to range from 75 to 83 degrees. The highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s in northern Nassau County and northwest Suffolk County, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

“It’s June. We’re getting used to the heat out there,” Hoffman said. “The farther north and west you go on Long Island, the hotter it will be . . . If you’re going into New York City, it’s going to be in the 90s.”

There’s a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm after 6 p.m., Hoffman said.

The state issued an air quality alert for Long Island from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, when pollution levels are elevated and pose a health threat to the infirm.

There is a high risk of rip currents through the evening hours along ocean beaches, the National Weather Service said.

And there is a small craft advisory from 3 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for waters between Fire Island Inlet and Moriches Inlet.

Hoffman said most of the rest of the week looks good.

Tuesday will be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures again hitting a high in the upper 80s, the weather service said.

It will be sunny Wednesday with a high in the low 80s, but there is a chance of showers late at night and into early Thursday, the weather service said.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and Friday sunny with a high temperature both days of about 80 degrees, the weather service said.