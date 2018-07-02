TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Another 'scorcher' with heat advisory for parts of LI

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Another scorcher is in store for Long Island on Monday.

Temperatures will be only a few degrees below those seen the past couple of days, forecasters said.

An Islandwide heat advisory expires at 6 a.m. Monday, but a new advisory for northern Nassau and northwest Suffolk began at 6 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said.

A heat advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time.

An air quality alert for elevated pollution levels is in effect Islandwide Monday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Temperatures topped out in the mid-90s Sunday at Long Island MacArthur Airport, and will barely top 90 Monday, the weather service said.

The hottest areas will be west of the William Floyd Parkway, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

“There will be a sea breeze, but it will be a scorcher today. It feels like a steam bath outside this morning,” Hoffman said.

The daytime high temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the mid to upper 80s, but there should be some relief by next weekend, when the temperatures are expected to hover at or just below 80 degrees, the weather service said.

It should be dry for most of the week, but forecasters are predicting a chance of showers Friday afternoon and a 50-50 chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night.

The official forecast for Wednesday — Independence Day — calls for mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching a high in the upper 80s.

