Long Island weather: Temps could feel like 100 degrees or more on LI

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
It will be hot and muggy again Tuesday on Long Island, forecasters said.

The high temperature should top out just short of 90 degrees, but the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like 100 degrees or more, particularly in western areas, forecasters said.

A heat advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. for southwestern Suffolk and all of Nassau, and an air quality alert for both counties is in effect from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“It’s going to feel hot Islandwide today, from the William Floyd Parkway west and the South Shore. It’s uncomfortable. It’s oppressive,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

“There is a very small chance of a late-day storm, especially Nassau County and westward,” Hoffman said.

It should be dry for most of the week, but forecasters are predicting a chance of showers Friday afternoon and a 50-50 chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night.

Temperatures will ease a bit Wednesday — the Independence Day holiday — reaching a high in the mid-80s, the National Weather Service said.

The high daytime temperature both Thursday and Friday will be in the low 80s, and real relief is likely next weekend when the daytime highs will be just under 80 degrees, the weather service said.

