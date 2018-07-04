TODAY'S PAPER
Heat advisory on Long Island until 9 p.m., forecasters say

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com
Parts of Long Island will be under a National Weather Service heat advisory until 9 p.m. this Independence Day.

Temperatures will climb into the 80s this morning but high humidity will make it feel like 90 degrees or hotter through much of the day.

The advisory means people in northern Nassau County and northwestern Suffolk County should avoid “anything that can cause heat stress like outdoor exertion or extended exposure,” said Carlie Buccola, a Weather Service meteorologist in Upton. It will feel a little cooler on the South Shore and in northeastern Suffolk County, she said, “but it will still be uncomfortable, no matter where you are.”

Forecasts call for the heat to linger until Friday, when a cold front is expected to bring temperatures as low as 60 degrees. That front could also bring heavy rain and thunderstorms with a potential to snarl the evening commute, Buccola said. More than an inch of rain could also bring flash flooding in some areas.

The weekend will be more temperate, with cloudless days in in the high 70s and evening lows in the mid-50s.

