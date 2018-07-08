Another day of clear skies and comfortable temperatures is in Sunday's Long Island forecast with similar conditions predicted for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will see a high of about 80 degrees across Long Island with an overnight low of 63.

After that, Long Islanders can expect to see a week of warm, mostly clear weather with less humidity than last week, said Tim Morrin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Upton.

Morrin said it will be “a seasonable or an average week as we head toward the middle of July, unlike last week, when we had an unseasonably hot and humid weather pattern.”

Temperatures are expected to be in the lower to mid-80s all week and "pretty much rain-free," Morin said, although there is a 30-percent chance of showers or thunderstorms for Tuesday night. The high on Monday is expected to be about 84 with a low of 68. Tuesday's high will be about 87 with a low of 71 at night.

Wednesday should be mostly sunny with a high of 85 and a low of 68 with nearly the same forecast for Thursday and into the weekend.