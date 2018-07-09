It will be sunny and warm Monday on Long Island with light winds, forecasters said.

“We had a gorgeous weekend and we’re going to continue that trend today,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

The high daytime temperatures all week should be in the low to upper 80s, the National Weather Service said.

An air quality alert will be in effect, however, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, according to the weather service.

Sunny skies will return Tuesday, but there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the weather service said.

After the rain clears out Wednesday it be partly sunny for the rest of the day, the weather service said.

Thursday will be sunny and Friday mostly sunny, the weather service said.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents developing at ocean-facing beaches Monday, and there is an increased risk for dangerous rip current later in the week, the weather service said.