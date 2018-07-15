It’s not the day to work on that tan as Sunday morning rain clouds are expected to linger into the afternoon before clearing up this evening.

“It won’t necessarily be wet the whole time, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see showers and thunderstorms even this afternoon, then it dries out tonight,” said Faye Morrone, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Upton.

The rain has fallen mostly on the western half of Long Island as clouds have moved in from Pennsylvania, she said.

Monday morning is expected to be dry, but a chance of rain returns Monday evening and Tuesday could bring thunderstorms as a cold front moves in from the west, Morrone said.

“There is the potential for heavy rain,” on Tuesday, Morrone said.

Temperatures this week are expected to be in the low- to mid-80s all week, which is in line with the average highs of 82 degrees for this time of year, Morrone said.

Bruce Avery, a News 12 Long Island meterologist, said we can expect “fickle weather for the next few days” with “some sun this afternoon and muggy.”

Thursday and Friday are expected to be dry, but rain could dampen next weekend as well, Morrone said.