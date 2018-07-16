Warmer and more humid, with rain on the way.

That’s what we’re looking at as the workweek gets rolling, forecasters said.

Look for Monday’s temperatures for most of the Island to reach the mid- to upper 80s, feeling more like the low 90s with humidity factored in, the National Weather Service said. Conditions are to be cooler on the East End.

Good Morning Currently few clouds today ISLIP, NY 72° Few Clouds 85°/73°

Still, a heat advisory that had been issued for Nassau County has been canceled, indicating conditions there won’t be quite as uncomfortable as had been expected. The advisory remains in place, though, for New York City.

"Humid conditions the next 48 hours," News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said in his forecast. "Some clouds this afternoon with a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms."

Monday afternoon brings a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms continuing overnight, the weather service said. Then, those conditions become likely Tuesday afternoon and night, with some bouts of heavy rain possible.

That’s as temperatures Tuesday should be a couple of degrees cooler.