Expect a summer Sunday better spent at the movies than the beach as thunderstorms are likely through the day into evening, forecasters said.

“Unsettled” weather will continue this week when the tristate area will be under the influence of deep tropical moisture, the National Weather Service said in its regional summary.

There is a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms throughout the day, with that chance rising to 70 percent for the evening and continuing through Monday, said Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

“Any storm could produce heavy rain,” Engle said.

Temperatures are expected to hit about 80 degrees for most of Long Island and reach the upper 70s on the East End, Engle said. The temperature will be seasonable, but humidity levels are expected to be “uncomfortably high” during the next few days, the weather service said.

The weather service issued a small craft advisory for ocean waters off Long Island through Tuesday at 6 a.m. That advisory is in effect through 11 a.m. Sunday for the Long Island Sound, Peconic Bay, Gardiners Bay and the bays from Jones Inlet to Shinnecock Bay. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible with seas up to 7 feet in the ocean and 3 to 5 feet in the Sound, the weather service said. Inexperienced boaters, particularly those operating smaller vessels, should avoid the water.

A high rip current risk remains at ocean beaches through this evening.

The sun could come out Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid-80s, Engle said.