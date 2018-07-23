Commuters Monday morning may face periods of showers and thunderstorms, forecasters say, as each day this week is expected to bring muggy conditions and varying chances of precipitation.

Potential for showers and storms lessens Monday afternoon, with temperatures for the day hitting the low 80s, though it will be cooler on the East End.

However, tropical moisture moving in from the south means “uncomfortably high humidity levels,” the weather service said.

There’s also a high risk of rip currents Monday at ocean beaches from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Look for those chances of rain to continue the rest of the week, with potential lessening somewhat for Tuesday before picking up again for Wednesday.

“An approaching frontal system late Tuesday night into Thursday morning could produce showers and thunderstorms capable of causing flash flooding,” the weather service said in a hazardous weather statement.

Temperatures through the week are expected to rise to right around normal, with 82 the normal high each day this week at Long Island MacArthur Airport.

But don’t hope for much cooling overnight, as daily lows, which often occur around sunrise, were forecast to be well above normal — in the low to mid 70s or so at the airport, where the temperatures normally cool off to 67 degrees.