For much of Long Island, Tuesday is bringing dry, partly sunny skies during the day, before slight chances of showers and thunderstorms enter the picture at night, forecasters said.

Parts of Nassau County are expected to see showers start earlier in the afternoon.

This comes in a week dominated by unsettled conditions and tropical air, making near-normal temperatures topping out mostly in the low 80s feel uncomfortably muggy, the National Weather Service said.

"If you loved yesterday’s weather, we’re gonna get a carbon copy of that out there today," News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said of the "warm and humid weather conditions."

Tuesday also brings a high risk for rip currents at ocean beaches from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms, with locally heavy rain, increase Tuesday night and become likely Wednesday and Wednesday night, the weather service said. Wednesday night also brings a chance of flash flooding for parts of the region.

"Best chance for storms will be late Wednesday into Thursday morning," Hoffman said.

For Thursday through the day, you guessed it — more chances of showers and storms.

There can be little grumbling among Long Islanders at having to water lawns. After drier conditions at the start of the month, July’s precipitation at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma was running 0.21 inches above normal as of day-end Monday, the weather service said.