TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
74° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Dry day, temps in low to mid-80s

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com
Print

Long Islanders are in for a sunny summer day on Sunday.

Sunday will be dry, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s, meteorologists said. The high humidity present the past few days will finally break.

“Really enjoy the beautiful weather today,” News12 meteorologist Bruce Avery said.

Sunday night will be clear and “comfy” with lows in the 60s, Avery said.

The rest of the workweek will have high temperatures in the low to mid-80s, although there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night through Friday, said Faye Morrone, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton. 

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com

More news

James Liguori, seen here on March 27 in Fractured village board to have first meeting
Shellfish was a specialty at Element Seafood in LI seafood spot closes after less than a year
Casey Orr, the youngest female chief of the First aid chief is young and experienced
Taco 'Bout It (40B E. Main St., Riverhead): LI's top 100 restaurants of 2018
Carmen Powell said that in October she evacuated Residents, officials at odds over trailers for storm victims
This roughly one-acre property, on the east side Nassau residents air concerns about not-so-open spaces