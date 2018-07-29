Long Islanders are in for a sunny summer day on Sunday.

Sunday will be dry, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s, meteorologists said. The high humidity present the past few days will finally break.

“Really enjoy the beautiful weather today,” News12 meteorologist Bruce Avery said.

Sunday night will be clear and “comfy” with lows in the 60s, Avery said.

The rest of the workweek will have high temperatures in the low to mid-80s, although there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night through Friday, said Faye Morrone, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.