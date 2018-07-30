TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Mostly sunny, temps hit low 80s

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
It will be mostly sunny Monday on Long Island with increasing humidity and temperatures hitting a high in the low 80s, forecasters said.

“We have a decent day coming up today. It’s still hazy sunshine, so grab the sunblock,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said.

Patchy fog moves in Tuesday morning and there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with temperatures again topping out in the low 80s, the National Weather Service said.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the week with temperatures hitting highs in the mid to upper 80s, the weather service said.

