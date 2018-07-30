It will be mostly sunny Monday on Long Island with increasing humidity and temperatures hitting a high in the low 80s, forecasters said.
“We have a decent day coming up today. It’s still hazy sunshine, so grab the sunblock,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said.
Patchy fog moves in Tuesday morning and there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with temperatures again topping out in the low 80s, the National Weather Service said.
There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the week with temperatures hitting highs in the mid to upper 80s, the weather service said.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.