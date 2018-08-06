TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Morning
80° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Hot, humid weather with temps in low 90s

A firefighter cools down after battling a house

A firefighter cools down after battling a house fire in sweltering temperatures on Queens Street in Huntington on Sunday.  Photo Credit: Steve Silverman

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

A heat advisory is in effect through Tuesday night for oppressively hot weather on Long Island and the entire tristate region.

The high temperature Monday on Long Island will be in the low 90s, but the combination of temperature and humidity will make it feel more like 100 degrees at times, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said.

Officials have issued an air quality alert for Long Island from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, and the elderly and other at-risk people should consider limiting strenuous outdoor activity.

There is a chance of rain Tuesday afternoon and temperatures will be in the upper 80s, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will continue to reach the upper 80s for the remainder of the week, the weather service said.

A heat advisory is issued when a combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

More news

Repairs will be made on a 2.7-mile stretch $850,000 project to repair 'neglected' major road
The restrooms at Morgan Park in Glen Cove, City dismisses company renovating park restrooms
Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen presides at Town to vote on borrowing for capital projects
Miguel Angel Corea Diaz leaves Nassau police headquarters MS-13 East Coast leader decries jail conditions
Two houses owned by Billy Joel that he Billy Joel seeks to raise the roof, and the rest of his house
The Kidz Bop Kids: Live 2018 Tour stops Kidz Bop tour coming to LI