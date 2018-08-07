Tuesday will bring a second straight day of oppressively hot weather for Long Island, forecasters said.

Temperatures will hit a high near 90 degrees in most places, but the humidity will make it feel more like the mid to upper 90s, the National Weather Service said.

A heat advisory is in effect for all of Long Island, until 8 p.m. Tuesday for Suffolk as the county is expected to cool a bit, and through Wednesday for Nassau, the weather service said.

State officials said an air quality alert was in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday for both counties for elevated pollution levels that could be harmful to the elderly and at-risk people.

“We have another hot and humid day coming up today. It’s really steamy out there,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said.

“Still, a very nice day if you like summer weather,” Avery said.

There is a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the day Tuesday, and there could be more wet weather Wednesday, the weather service said.

Thursday and Friday should be dry. Temperatures both days will remain in the mid to upper 80s, but lower humidity should make the heat easier to handle, forecasters said.