Long Island weather: Thunderstorms with flash-flood risks, coastal flooding

The weather forecast for Saturday.

The weather forecast for Saturday. Photo Credit: Weather Underground

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com
A flash flood watch is in effect across Long Island into Sunday morning as numerous showers and thunderstorms pound the area Saturday, meteorologists said.

“Today into this evening is kind of the worst conditions,” said Nelson Vaz, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service's Upton office, of Saturday's forecast.

Long Island could be pummeled with at least 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, but up to 3 to 5 inches in areas.

"It's hard to pinpoint exactly where," he said.

Although the flash flood watch is set to expire at 8 a.m. Sunday, Vaz said the worst conditions may end closer to midnight. 

Coastal flooding is expected to hit the South Shore Saturday night during high tide, he said, noting that flooding from the rainfall could happen "anywhere on the Island."

Saturday's temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, he said. 

The forecast calls for continued showers and thunderstorms going forward. 

“It’s just going to remain unsettled Sunday into early next week,” Vaz said.

