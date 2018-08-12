A flash flood warning has been issued for western Suffolk County and southern Nassau County, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms have dumped up to one inch of rain already on the region and flash flooding is expected in several communities, including Freeport, Valley Stream, Massapequa, Hempstead, Oceanside, Baldwin, Melville and East Meadow.

The agency issued the advisory at 12:30 p.m. and it will be in effect until 2:30 p.m.

The wet weather will likely hang around through Tuesday, said Tim Morrin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Upton office.

Wednesday and Thursday should see a return of mostly clear skies with hot and muggy conditions, Morrin said.

"Steam bath weather," Morrin said of the midweek forecast, which will also see heat index temperatures in the low 90s.

Before the heat and humidity set in, Morrin said, Long Island will remain susceptible to heavy rain and possible flooding, he said.

Morrin said intersections and traffic circles are particularly vulnerable to flooding so he advised motorists to be on the lookout on Sunday.

"Don't drown, turn around," Morrin said. "You can't tell if it's flooding."

Rain that has made for a soggy Long Island summer has continued into August with 3.42 inches of rain recorded so far at Long Island MacArthur Airport, Morrin said, adding that the average rain total for the entire month is 3.98 inches.

The National Weather Service's Upton office measured four inches of rain Saturday with another inch by Sunday morning, Morrin said.

The culprit, he said, is a slow-moving low-pressure system stalled in the Atlantic that is "grabbing all this moisture . . . coming out of the tropics."

The forecast calls for a 40-percent chance of heavy rain through Sunday night with patchy fog increasing to 50 percent on Monday and Tuesday. Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday. Highs on all three days are expected to be between 81 and 83 degrees with a low of 73.

Highs both days should top out in the low to mid 80s before skies clear by Wednesday.

Friday brings more unsettled weather with showers and thunderstorms possible to go along with high humidity, a high of 85 degrees and an overnight low of 73. Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny but Morrin wouldn't rule out an occasional shower.

With Rachel Uda