Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday across Long Island, with the possibility of flash flooding in some areas, forecasters said.

"Another unsettled day today,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said. “After flooding in several areas on Saturday and Sunday, we are looking at a similar day today."

Rainfall totals Sunday in Suffolk County ranged from 2.79 inches in Mastic Beach to barely an inch in Amityville, and in Nassau County the range went from 2.15 inches in North Bellmore to one inch in Matinecock, according to weather service records.

Avery added that tropical downpours are possible.

“During the course of the morning and afternoon there will be spotty showers moving across Long Island,” Avery said.

Temperatures will be in the low 80s onday and winds will be light, the National Weather Service said.

Tuesday will be a repeat of Monday’s weather: showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day and the high temperature in the low 80s, the weather service said. The risk of isolated, local flooding continues.

The rest of the workweek should be dry with temperatures in the upper 80s, forecasters said, but rain could move in again Friday night, but only briefly.

Saturday and Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds, but it will be dry both weekend days, the weather service said.