It will be partly sunny Tuesday over Long Island, but there's a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms into the evening, forecasters said.

“There is at least an isolated risk for flash flooding today into this evening with the development of heavy showers and thunderstorms,” the National Weather Service said.

There is also a risk of “isolated minor coastal flooding” along the South Shore of Nassau County during high tides, the weather service said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin said any flooding Tuesday would not be as bad as this past weekend because Tuesday’s wet weather was expected to move through the area rapidly.

Temperatures will hit a high in the mid-80s, the weather service said.

Wednesday dries up and heats up as temperatures are expected to top 90 degrees in places, the weather service said.