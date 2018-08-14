TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Morning
77° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island forecast: Partly sunny, thunderstorm chance later

Partly sunny skies expected for Long Island on

Partly sunny skies expected for Long Island on Tuesday with chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

It will be partly sunny Tuesday over Long Island, but there's a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms into the evening, forecasters said.

“There is at least an isolated risk for flash flooding today into this evening with the development of heavy showers and thunderstorms,” the National Weather Service said.

There is also a risk of “isolated minor coastal flooding” along the South Shore of Nassau County during high tides, the weather service said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin said any flooding Tuesday would not be as bad as this past weekend because Tuesday’s wet weather was expected to move through the area rapidly.

Temperatures will hit a high in the mid-80s, the weather service said.

Wednesday dries up and heats up as temperatures are expected to top 90 degrees in places, the weather service said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

More news

A Nassau county police officer tries to direct Remembering the 2003 blackout, 15 years later 
The lobster roll at Artie's South Shore Fish Top LI seafood restaurant closes after decades
Ralph and Danielle Cittadino with their dog, Max, How pet program could lead to repossession
The scene of a fatal stabbing Monday in Police: Woman arrested in fatal stabbing in Great Neck
Suffolk County District Administrative Judge C. Randall Hinrichs Suffolk officials roll out C.A.R.E. Program
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in Westbury on April Gov. Cuomo, Cynthia Nixon to debate at Hofstra