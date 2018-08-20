Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Morning
67° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Chance of light rain, highs in mid-70s

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of light

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of light rain and highs in the mid-70s are expected for Monday, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

It will be mostly cloudy Monday on Long Island with a chance of drizzle or light rain and a high temperature in the mid-70s, forecasters said.

A small craft warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday between Sandy Hook, New Jersey and the Fire Island Inlet.

Tuesday should be a repeat of Monday, with a chance of rain and temperatures again peaking in the upper 70s, the National Weather Service said.

“The biggest threat of wet weather will be Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. “Then the weather looks great Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.”

Temperatures for the rest of the week and into the weekend will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, the weather service said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

More news

Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci near the site where Town makes improvements to harbors
A wooded area on Pulaski Road in Kings Town buys land to create downtown parking space
Nassau police patrol the beach on Sunday where Police probe source of medical waste on beaches
The space vacated by Babies R Us at Chipotle, toy store to join tenants at shopping center
Christopher Cordeiro, 20, of Bethpage, faces several arson Firefighter charged with starting 5 fires, cops say
Ruth Gitlin, 95, is the president and CEO These LIers are in their 90s and have no desire to retire