It will be mostly cloudy Monday on Long Island with a chance of drizzle or light rain and a high temperature in the mid-70s, forecasters said.

A small craft warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday between Sandy Hook, New Jersey and the Fire Island Inlet.

Tuesday should be a repeat of Monday, with a chance of rain and temperatures again peaking in the upper 70s, the National Weather Service said.

“The biggest threat of wet weather will be Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. “Then the weather looks great Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.”

Temperatures for the rest of the week and into the weekend will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, the weather service said.