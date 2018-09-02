Long Islanders looking to soak up the sun and enjoy the outdoors on Labor Day will be in luck, forecasters said.

It's expected to be mostly sunny and humid, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s, Upton-based National Weather Service meteorologist Carlie Buccola said.

No rain is expected and lows should hit the mid-70s, forecasters said.

Tuesday, however, will bring higher-than-normal summer temperatures, with a high in most places of about 90, and with increased humidity, weather service meteorologist Faye Morrone said.

“Normal temperature for this time of year is 78 degrees,” Morrone said. “Similar to last week, an area of high pressure is allowing us to bring heat and humidity from the southern region.”

Lows for Tuesday will hit the mid-70s.

The temperature cools off a bit on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-70s, meteorologists said.

Thursday will be more of the same, but with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and an overnight low of about 71.

A possibility of rain should come Friday with a high of 80 degrees expected to start the weekend. Lows should dip into the mid-60s.

Saturday highs should hit the mid-70s with a chance of rain early and mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day, forecasters said.