Saturday should remain mostly dry across Long Island, but there could be some light rain during the morning hours, meteorologists said.

Peter Wichrowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton, said the bulk of the rain would stay just south of Long Island.

The clouds will stick around as the day progresses, and temperatures are expected to be in the lower 70s during the afternoon.

Loading... Good Morning Currently overcast today ISLIP, NY 69° Overcast 74°/60° 74°/60° SEE FULL FORECAST

Saturday night will be mainly dry and temperatures will drop into the upper 50s.

“We could see a little bit of light rain,” Wichrowski said. “Pretty much a similar scenario to this morning.”

Rain chances increase Sunday, especially later on in the day, according to Wichrowski. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s, forecasters said. It will likely be wet Sunday night into Monday,

The humidity will begin to increase Monday and temperatures will warm up into the mid-70s, Wichrowski said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There’s a pretty good chance of rain Monday — heavy at times — as the warmth moves through the Island, Wichrowski said.