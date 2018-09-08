Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
69° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Mostly dry with light rain possible in the morning

By Janelle Griffith janelle.griffith@newsday.com @janellefiona
Print

Saturday should remain mostly dry across Long Island, but there could be some light rain during the morning hours, meteorologists said.

Peter Wichrowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton, said the bulk of the rain would stay just south of Long Island.

The clouds will stick around as the day progresses, and temperatures are expected to be in the lower 70s during the afternoon.

Saturday night will be mainly dry and temperatures will drop into the upper 50s.

“We could see a little bit of light rain,” Wichrowski said. “Pretty much a similar scenario to this morning.”

Rain chances increase Sunday, especially later on in the day, according to Wichrowski. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s, forecasters said. It will likely be wet Sunday night into Monday,

The humidity will begin to increase Monday and temperatures will warm up into the mid-70s, Wichrowski said.

There’s a pretty good chance of rain Monday — heavy at times — as the warmth moves through the Island, Wichrowski said.

Headshot

Janelle Griffith traded the land of Bruce Springsteen for the island of Billy Joel to work as an entertainment reporter and feature writer at Newsday. She is now a breaking news reporter on the Long Island desk.

More news

The plaque at the North Pool of the 9/11 families carry on without really knowing
The casual deck of Prime in Huntington offers 2 LI restaurants make list of nation's most scenic
The potential track for Tropical Storm Florence as NHC: Florence to regain strength, track uncertain
Marianne Nestor Cassini, the widow of fashion designer Fashion designer's widow sits in jail over estate fight
Artist's rendering shows the proposed arena at Ronkonkoma. Questions arise over arena investment team
This Old Westbury home is listed for $7.999 $7.999M LI home comes with big pond