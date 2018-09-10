Don’t forget the umbrellas Monday.

Rain is expected to continue throughout the day and into the evening, forecasters said.

“Tonight into tomorrow, rain is still in the forecast but in the forms of showers and thunderstorms,” said John Murray, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

Temperatures will hit a high of 69 Monday, and it will be breezy, with gusts possibly as high as 37 mph, the weather service said.

The Island could see more than a half-inch of rain during the day Monday, as a rapidly strengthening Hurricane Florence marched across the Atlantic, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday evening could possibly see a thunderstorm that could produce heavy rains.

“We’re not getting any direct impact from Hurricane Florence, but considering how intense it is and the high winds it has around the center, it’s making for much higher seas and rough surf,” Murray said.

A surf advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday, he said. There is a risk of high rip currents along the ocean beaches into this evening.

There is also a gale warning in effect for all waters around Long Island until 8 p.m., Murray said.

Residents can expect some moderate coastal flooding during high tide Monday in southern Nassau, with a warning in effect through midnight. Those areas can expect 1 to 2 feet of flooding above ground level in low-lying, vulnerable areas, according to the weather service.

The weather service also issued a coastal flood advisory for parts of Suffolk through 2 a.m. Tuesday.