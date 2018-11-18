Long Islanders can expect a cold and mostly dry Thanksgiving week, weather forecasters said.

Monday will start out with a low of 38 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Seth Darling said. Temperatures could reach a high of 50 degrees, which is “about average for this time of year," he said.

Rain showers will develop Monday night into Tuesday.

A cold front is expected to drag across the Island, bringing mostly cloudy skies. It should clear up by Tuesday afternoon, and temperatures could reach a high of 42 degrees, Darling said.

The front will be followed by a bit of arctic air in the Northeast, dropping temperatures well below average. Highs will be in the mid-30s, he said. “It’s about a month early for it to be this cold," he said.

Temperatures will be barely above freezing, but unlike everyone’s turkey, the forecast is dry for the rest of the week.

“If you’re going to be out doing any Black Friday shopping, make sure you wear a coat; and if you’re going to be camping out for anything in those long lines, make sure you’re bundled,” Darling said.

Friday and into the weekend, temperatures will rise with highs in the high 40s to low 50s.