Long Islanders will see a relatively mild and dry end to the holiday weekend, prime weather for breaking out a ladder and throwing up those holiday decorations.
Dry conditions and a high of 52 are predicted for Sunday — slightly above the 50-degree normal — though a coastal flood warning remains in effect for Long Island and Queens at times of high tides until 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Upton. Sunday night, expect mostly cloudy skies with a low around 39, according to the weather service.
Rain comes back into the forecast on Monday for the start of a mostly dry week with average temperatures following a frigid start to Thanksgiving weekend.
“Temperatures are not deviating from normal and there is not a whole lot of precipitation,” said John Murray, a meteorologist with the weather service. “The normal low is 35. We’re certainly above that by a few degrees.”
Temperatures Monday are expected to be in the low 50s with a quarter inch to a half inch of rain possible, mainly after 10 a.m., according to the forecast. Gale force winds — sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to 47 knots — are possible from Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point Monday night through Tuesday and once again Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.
A breezy, sunny Tuesday is in the forecast with a high around 45. There is a slight chance of rain or snow showers for Wednesday morning, with a high in the low 40s Murray said.
Mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s are predicted for Thursday and Friday.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.