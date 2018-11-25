Long Islanders will see a relatively mild and dry end to the holiday weekend, prime weather for breaking out a ladder and throwing up those holiday decorations.

Dry conditions and a high of 52 are predicted for Sunday — slightly above the 50-degree normal — though a coastal flood warning remains in effect for Long Island and Queens at times of high tides until 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Upton. Sunday night, expect mostly cloudy skies with a low around 39, according to the weather service.

Rain comes back into the forecast on Monday for the start of a mostly dry week with average temperatures following a frigid start to Thanksgiving weekend.

Loading... Good Morning Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 49° Broken Clouds 53°/41° 53°/41° SEE FULL FORECAST

“Temperatures are not deviating from normal and there is not a whole lot of precipitation,” said John Murray, a meteorologist with the weather service. “The normal low is 35. We’re certainly above that by a few degrees.”

Temperatures Monday are expected to be in the low 50s with a quarter inch to a half inch of rain possible, mainly after 10 a.m., according to the forecast. Gale force winds — sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to 47 knots — are possible from Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point Monday night through Tuesday and once again Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

A breezy, sunny Tuesday is in the forecast with a high around 45. There is a slight chance of rain or snow showers for Wednesday morning, with a high in the low 40s Murray said.

Mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s are predicted for Thursday and Friday.