The workweek starts out with another round of rain on Monday, expectations for coastal flooding, windy conditions and a soggy evening commute, forecasters say.

Look for rain to get rolling from around 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Long Island, becoming moderate to heavy for commute time, and wrapping up by around midnight, said Brian Ciemnecki, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

The Island is expected to see about an inch of rain, locally higher, leading to ponding on some roadways, he said.

Temperatures for the day are forecast to rise to the low 50s.

Minor to locally moderate coastal flooding is expected for vulnerable areas around high tide times Monday morning to afternoon, the weather service said.

A coastal flood warning is in effect for Nassau County’s South Shore and a coastal flood advisory is in place for western Suffolk’s South Shore and areas along the western Long Island Sound.

Localized minor coastal flooding is also expected for shores of eastern Suffolk County, where a wind advisory has been issued for 6 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday, with winds of 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 50 mph, forecast.

Then, “most of the week will be dry and temperatures will remain below normal,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be breezy, dry, with some sun and clouds, and highs in the lower 40s.