Monday’s coastal storm may be gone, but breezy conditions remain, as Tuesday also is to bring partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-40s, forecasters say.

Look for winds Tuesday from the west-northwest of 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

In fact, we can expect gusty winds right through Wednesday, the National Weather Service said, with those winds, plus the saturated ground, possibly resulting in some downed trees, limbs and power lines, so outages will be possible.

Loading... Good Morning Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 41° Broken Clouds 46°/33° 46°/33° SEE FULL FORECAST

In addition, forecasters expect another round of minor coastal flooding along southern shores of Nassau County and western Suffolk, with a coastal flood advisory in place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Suffolk’s southeastern shores could also see localized minor coastal flooding.

Monday’s fast-moving system dumped just around an inch of rain on most areas of the Island, with wind gusts of 41 mph reported at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma.

The airport also saw 1.21 inches of rain, adding to a month already wetter than normal. As of day-end Monday, November was registering 8.39 inches of precipitation, which is 5.26 inches above normal for that stretch.

As for the rest of the week, “temperatures remain below normal," Hoffman said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dry conditions are expected, with temperatures warming up to the mid-40s.

Normal highs for this stretch are 48 and 49 degrees, with 33 and 34 degrees normal for lows.