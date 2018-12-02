Long Islanders can expect an unseasonably mild start to Hanukkah this week before the mercury drops slightly below normal December temperatures.

Sunday's wet morning is expected to taper off to lighter rain as temperatures reach 10 degrees above normal, said Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

“We’re actually going to climb into the 50s today,” he said.

Fog will roll in later Sunday, the first night of Hannukah, with a predicted low in the upper 40s. A small craft advisory is in effect for the waters south of Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point until 6 p.m. on Monday.

Expect clear skies and a predicted high near 57 at Long Island MacArthur Airport, according to the weather service. “We return to sunshine Monday,” Engle said.

Rain is not in the forecast, but a cold front moving in Monday night will keep temperatures below average for the rest of the week with highs predicted to be in the low 40s or upper 30s through Friday, Engle said.

Tuesday’s high is expected to reach the low 40s although the night will be much chillier when the low could fall to the mid-20s.

The temperature Wednesday night isn’t expected to go higher than the high 30s and will fall back down to the mid-20s in the evening. Thursday's and Friday’s highs are in expected to be in the low 40s with lows in the upper 20s, according to the weather service.