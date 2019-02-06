A drizzly, warm Thursday will be a prelude to another sharp drop in temperatures for Long Islanders as the weekend approaches, forecasters said.

After a rainy overnight, precipitation should clear out Thursday morning, with clouds and temperatures in the mid-40s, with the potential for patchy fog as rain picks up again early Friday.

This time showers could continue through the morning commute Friday, and temperatures should reach the 50s before a cold front moves in Friday afternoon, the weather service said.

"Sharply colder air will move into the region on a gusty northwest flow," the weather service said in a Wednesday afternoon advisory. "By Saturday morning temperatures will return to below normal levels with morning lows in the upper teens and 20s."

The dip won't come close to the plunge, followed by an incremental rebound, that started last week on the final day of January, with highs in the midteens, followed by highs in the low 20s that eventually moved up to the low 60s Tuesday, Feb. 5.