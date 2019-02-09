The weekend started cold and blustery Saturday morning and it ends with a chance of snow late Sunday, meteorologists said.

Shortly before 7 a.m. it was 24 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport. The windchill was 9 degrees, with northwest winds blowing at 22 mph and gusting to 33 mph.

The high temperature Saturday is expected to be in the mid-30s but windchills will make it feel like the teens and 20s, said Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

Saturday night will be clear, with temperatures in the upper teens, as the winds begin to diminish, he said.

On Sunday, it’s predicted to be sunny with lighter winds and temperatures in the mid-30s. After 10 p.m., however, there is a 30 percent chance of snow as temperatures are in the mid-20s.

Engle said the snow is not expected to accumulate.

Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s.

The next snow chance comes early Tuesday after midnight but “at this point it looks like a light accumulation,” Engle said.

Tuesday could see snow in the morning and a mix of snow, sleet and ice later in the day as the temperatures rise into the mid-30s, he said. Any precipitation should be all rain by Tuesday night, forecasters said.



