Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after 7 a.m., said forecasters. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.
“Any showers will be spotty in coverage,” said the National Weather Service in Upton.
Temperatures on Long Island will dip to a low around 33 Friday night, the weather service said.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 40, forecasters said, with clouds beginning to roll in Sunday. There is a 50 percent chance of light snow Sunday night.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.