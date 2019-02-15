Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after 7 a.m., said forecasters. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

“Any showers will be spotty in coverage,” said the National Weather Service in Upton.

Temperatures on Long Island will dip to a low around 33 Friday night, the weather service said.

ISLIP, NY 45° Broken Clouds 50°/31°

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 40, forecasters said, with clouds beginning to roll in Sunday. There is a 50 percent chance of light snow Sunday night.