Long Island weather: Chance of showers with high in mid-50s

Temperatures on Long Island will dip to

 Photo Credit: Newsday

By Newsday Staff
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after 7 a.m., said forecasters. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

“Any showers will be spotty in coverage,” said the National Weather Service in Upton.

Temperatures on Long Island will dip to a low around 33 Friday night, the weather service said.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 40, forecasters said, with clouds beginning to roll in Sunday. There is a 50 percent chance of light snow Sunday night.

