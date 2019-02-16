A chilly but sunny weekend sets the stage for snowfall that could affect the Monday morning commute, meteorologists said.

Saturday is expected to be "seasonably" cold, with temperatures "where they normally should be for this date," said Tim Morrin, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

The high temperature is forecast to be 42 degrees, with mostly sunny skies and a "manageable" northwest wind of 10 mph, he said. The average high temperature in Islip for Feb. 16 is 41 degrees.

Overnight temperatures are expected to dip to 22 degrees, with a wind chill effect from a north wind that will make it feel like 15 to 20 degrees, Morrin said.

Sunday's forecast starts as sunny with a high of 37 degrees but as clouds begin to increase in the afternoon "we're setting the stage" for a weak area of low pressure that's approaching Long Island, he said.

Snow is expected to begin late Sunday night toward midnight, he said. The snow is expected to last until daybreak Monday, accumulating 1 to 2 inches but possibly up to 3 inches in areas, Morrin said.

Monday's morning commute could be impacted, he said, as snow is expected to transition to rain and freezing rain between daybreak and 10 a.m.

After 10 a.m., the rain should taper off though some showers could linger through part of the afternoon, he said. Temperatures will be 32 degrees until daybreak, then 37 degrees during the day.

There is a slight chance of residual snow showers during the evening but it's not expected to amount to any accumulation, he said.

Tuesday is likely to be a cold but sunny day with a high temperature of 35 degrees.

"At least it's dry," Morrin said. "It's sunny but chilly."

On Wednesday, there is a 30 percent chance of snow after 3 a.m. and the chance rises to 40 percent by daybreak, he said.

Meteorologists don't yet have accumulation estimates, he said. If the snow does occur, he said it could turn to a wintry mix later in the day or change to rain or sleet.

Wednesday's high is forecast for 35 degrees, he said.