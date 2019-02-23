A dry Saturday will turn into a rainy and windy Sunday on Long Island, meteorologists said.

Saturday will have temperatures in the low 40s before rain moves in overnight, according to meteorologist Carlie Buccola of the National Weather Service in Upton.

The rain is expected to end Sunday afternoon after dropping an inch to 1¼ inches of precipitation.

“It is expected to be all rain for Long Island," she said.

Temperatures are predicted to be in the low- to mid-50s on Sunday, she said.

Winds will pick up in the evening through Monday afternoon, with gusts up to 30 to 35 mph, Buccola added.

Monday's temperatures are forecast to be in the 40s, she said.