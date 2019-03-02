Snow blanketing Long Island on Saturday morning should stop falling by 11 a.m., according to meteorologists.

The snowfall is expected to begin slowing down in Nassau County around 9 a.m. and then taper off over the next two hours through the East End, said Brian Ciemnecki, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

“The snow should come to an end this morning from west to east,” he said. “I think the roads are going to be slick this morning.”

It’s expected to be mainly dry and cloudy for the rest of Saturday with temperatures between 30 and 32 degrees while the snow is falling then rise to the mid-to-upper 30s with a chance for 40 degrees “if we get any sunshine,” he said.

Visibility is about a mile during the snowfall, Ciemnecki said.

Reported snowfall totals were between 3 inches on the Nassau County/Queens border and 1 ½ inches at Islip shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to weather service meteorologist Jay Engle.

Another inch is expected to fall, with up to an additional 2 inches on the East End, he said.

A winter weather advisory is set to expire at noon, according to the weather service website. And a small craft advisory will last until 1 p.m. Saturday along the North Shore of Suffolk County and 6 a.m. Sunday along the South Shore.

A gale warning is in effect off the tip of Montauk from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, the website says.

Saturday's precipitation began around midnight as a period of freezing rain and changed into snow between 4 and 5 a.m., Ciemnecki said.

Sunday during the day will have temperatures in the low 40s before they drop and rain and snow begin in the late afternoon and continue into the night, he said.

“This will be a bigger storm, the question though is we’re not really sure how much rain mixes in,” he said.

The current prediction is 3 to 5 inches of snowfall on Long Island but “there’s still some uncertainty for this.”

The snow “should have some impact on the Monday morning commute,” he added.

Monday’s temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s, he said.